The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 “non-negotiable”, while pledging to ensure peaceful and secure campaigns across the country.

The ruling party reaffirmed the position on Sunday in Abuja during the inauguration of national and sub-national structures of the Directorate of Security and Intelligence of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, who was represented by the party’s Deputy National Secretary, Prof. Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana (SAN), said the directorate had moved faster than other arms of the campaign council.

Kana urged politicians to learn from the military, particularly its discipline, organisation and speed of execution, stressing the importance of structure in political campaigns.

“We have a lot to learn from the military – the discipline, the alacrity, the organisation… Even as we organise our campaigns, regimentation is very important.

“One of my favourite statements from the military is that the unity of this country is non-negotiable, and now today I heard some of our generals saying that victory in this election is non-negotiable,” he said.

He charged the directorate to ensure adequate security before, during and after campaign activities, including securing venues and access roads.

“Before we leave, you must clear the path; you must confirm to us that the venue is safe. When we are there, you must ensure that we are safe and protected. When we leave, you must ensure that the paths and roads are secure. Your committee is the one that will be there ahead of us and remain there even after we leave,” he said.

Recalling the political and security situation before the APC assumed power in 2015, Kana said, “Our party came in 2015 and met the country in total disarray.”

Also speaking, the Minister of Defence and First Secretary of the directorate, General Christopher Musa, expressed confidence in Tinubu’s re-election, saying the immediate priority was to establish a secure environment for the campaign.

“The return of Mr President is not an issue that we should even start worrying about, because God’s willing, he is coming back. The task before us now is to provide the enabling environment for it to happen. The issue of security is paramount and is key to our success.

“We must do everything possible to make sure that Nigeria is safe and secure. And our campaigns are peaceful and safe, because I think that is the most critical aspect of what we do,” he said.

The Director of Intelligence and Security of the council, Major General Sarkin Yaki Bello (retd.), who inaugurated the structures, urged members to discharge their responsibilities within the confines of the law.

“Our duty is to protect Mr President and the people, and not to threaten them, to preserve order, not to create fear, and to support a peaceful democratic process,” he said.

Bello identified Tinubu’s re-election as the directorate’s primary political objective, stating, “What is at stake, gentlemen, is the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office.”

The Special Adviser to the President on Homeland Security, Major General Adeyinka A. Famadewa (retd.), said the directorate was expected to ensure an orderly electoral process through effective security arrangements.

“Without security, what you have is chaos, and chaos is not what we need at this time. And our job is to make the process safe and secure,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Chief of Defence Staff and Chairman of Operations and Field Coordination of the directorate, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (retd.), said preparations for the campaign would begin immediately, with activities expected to extend across the 36 states.

“The job is just starting. By this weekend, the flag-off will start, and we are expected to go to the 36 states,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the inaugurated officers, the directorate’s Southwest coordinator, Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun (retd.), said they understood the need to translate their appointments into measurable results.

He said they accepted their appointments “with a clear understanding that responsibility must be matched by performance, authority by accountability, and commitment by results.”