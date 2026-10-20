The ruling party in Bauchi State ‘Allied Peoples Movement’ (APM) has instituted a suit at the Federal High Court in Bauchi, challenging the eligibility of Senator Shehu Buba Umar to contest the 2027 Bauchi State governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

The party is asking the court to determine whether Buba’s participation in the PRP governorship primary election and his subsequent emergence as the party’s candidate complied with the provisions of Sections 77(4), 77(5) and 77(6) of the Electoral Act 2026.

The legal adviser to the APM, Barr. Jidauna Tula, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Bauchi yesterday, explaining that the suit was filed in the interest of justice and fairness and to obtain a judicial interpretation of the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act.

The suit, marked FHC/BAU/CS/68/2026, names the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PRP and Senator Shehu Buba Umar as defendants.

According to Barr. Tula, the APM is challenging Buba’s eligibility on the grounds that he allegedly participated in an All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election before subsequently emerging as the PRP’s governorship candidate.

He further alleged that Buba’s name was absent from the PRP membership register submitted to INEC within the statutory period prescribed by law, but was later included in the commission’s final list of candidates for the 2027 governorship election.

In its originating summons, the APM is asking the court to determine whether Buba’s participation in the PRP governorship primary election held on May 25, 2026, and his subsequent nomination as the party’s candidate were lawful, considering the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

The party also wants the court to determine whether Buba was eligible to participate in the primary election when, according to the APM, his name did not appear on the PRP membership register submitted to INEC within the statutory period.

Another issue raised in the suit is whether Buba’s alleged continued membership of the APC at the time the PRP submitted its membership register to INEC has any bearing on his eligibility to participate in the PRP primary election and emerge as its candidate.

The APM is also seeking a determination of whether the PRP complied with Section 77(4) of the Electoral Act 2026 by submitting its membership register on or before May 10, 2026, ahead of its governorship primary election held on May 25, 2026.

It further asked the court to determine whether the PRP could rely on any membership register other than the one submitted to INEC within the statutory period to establish Buba’s eligibility to participate in the primary election.

The party is equally questioning whether INEC can lawfully retain Buba’s name on the final list of candidates for the 2027 Bauchi State governorship election if the court finds that his participation in the primary election and subsequent nomination contravened the Electoral Act.

Consequently, the APM is seeking a declaration that INEC’s publication of October 10, 2026, which listed Buba as the PRP governorship candidate for Bauchi State, is unlawful, null and void.

It is also asking the court to direct INEC to remove Buba’s name from the final list of candidates for the 2027 governorship election in the state.

Explaining the legal basis of the suit, Tula said Section 77(4) of the Electoral Act 2026 requires political parties to submit their membership registers to INEC not later than 21 days before the dates fixed for their primaries, congresses and conventions.

He added that Section 77(8), as cited in the suit, provides that only party members whose names appear in the applicable membership register are eligible to vote or be voted for at party primaries, congresses and conventions.

Tula further argued that Section 77(6) prohibits political parties from relying on a membership register different from the one submitted to INEC within the prescribed period for their primaries, congresses or conventions.

According to him, the PRP was required to submit its membership register to INEC on or before May 10, 2026, but Buba’s name was allegedly absent from the register at the time of submission.

He also alleged that Buba remained a member of the APC as of May 19, 2026, after the PRP had submitted its membership register to INEC, arguing that the circumstances raised questions about his eligibility to participate in the PRP primary election held on May 25, 2026.

The APM contends that Buba’s participation in the primary election and his emergence as the PRP governorship candidate violated the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

It therefore maintains that his nomination is unlawful and without legal effect, and has asked the court to nullify the nomination and compel INEC to remove his name from the list of candidates.

There was no response from INEC, the PRP or Senator Shehu Buba Umar as of the time of filing this report. However, our correspondent is making further efforts to obtain reactions from the parties involved.