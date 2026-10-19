As political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general election, a list of the oldest deputy governorship candidates across Nigeria has placed Mustapha Aliyu Maina Ibrahim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the top, at 76.

The list, attributed to Statisense and said to be based on data from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), identifies the 10 oldest deputy governorship candidates, whose ages range from 69 to 76.

Oladokun Ajibola Johnson of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), aged 73, occupies the second position, while Ajayi Israel Awolowo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), aged 72, ranks third.

Afolabi Moses Folorunsho of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), aged 71, is fourth on the list.

Four candidates are aged 70, while two others are 69, completing the top 10.

Here are the 10 oldest deputy governorship candidates ahead of the 2027 general election:

1. Mustapha Aliyu Maina Ibrahim — 76 (PDP)

Mustapha Aliyu Maina Ibrahim, 76, is the oldest deputy governorship candidate on the list. He is listed as a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

2. Oladokun Ajibola Johnson — 73 (ZLP)

Oladokun Ajibola Johnson, 73, occupies the second position. He is affiliated with the Zenith Labour Party.

3. Ajayi Israel Awolowo — 72 (NDC)

Ajayi Israel Awolowo, 72, ranks third among the oldest deputy governorship candidates. He is listed under the National Democratic Congress.

4. Afolabi Moses Folorunsho — 71 (APGA)

Afolabi Moses Folorunsho, 71, is fourth on the list. He is the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

5. Usman Muhammad Adamu — 70 (A)

Usman Muhammad Adamu, 70, occupies the fifth position. The list identifies his party affiliation as “A”, an abbreviation that requires clarification.

6. Shehu Usman Abdu — 70 (NDP)

Shehu Usman Abdu, 70, is sixth on the list and is affiliated with the National Democratic Party.

7. Ossai Godwin Osumili — 70 (NDC)

Ossai Godwin Osumili, 70, ranks seventh. He is listed as a candidate of the National Democratic Congress.

8. Piyo Josephine Chundung — 70 (APC)

Piyo Josephine Chundung, 70, is the only woman among the 10 candidates featured on the list. She is affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

9. Mohammed Ibrahim — 69 (APC)

Mohammed Ibrahim, 69, is ninth on the list and is identified as a candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

10. Aminu Yar’adua Ahmed — 69 (ADC)

Aminu Yar’adua Ahmed, 69, completes the list of the 10 oldest deputy governorship candidates. He is affiliated with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The data accompanying the list puts the total number of deputy governorship candidates at 420 nationwide ahead of the 2027 elections.