Tems leads Nigeria’s contenders at the 2027 Grammy Awards with four nominations, including two for the same song.

Asake also has two chances to win in one category, where his solo track “Gratitude” will compete against “Jogodo”, his collaboration with Wizkid.

Ayra Starr picked up two nominations, while Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy earned one each.

Nigerian-American singer Lachi also made the list with a children’s album that features her mother singing in Igbo.

The Recording Academy announced the nominations on Monday, November 16. Here’s who is up for what.

Tems — four nominations. “Big Daddy” is up for Best African Music Performance, while Love Is a Kingdom is in the running for Best Global Music Album. “What You Need” earned her two R&B nominations, one for Best R&B Solo Performance and another for Best R&B Song, which she shares with co-writer GuiltyBeatz. Asake — two nominations. He has two songs in the Best African Music Performance race. “Gratitude” earned him a solo nomination, while “Jogodo” put him on the list alongside Wizkid. Ayra Starr — two nominations. Her collaboration with Angélique Kidjo, “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)”, is up for Best African Music Performance. Her album Starrgirl earned her a second nomination, for Best Global Music Album. She and Kidjo will also compete against each other in that category. Davido — one nomination. Oriadé is up for Best Global Music Album, putting him in the same race as Ayra Starr and Tems. The three Nigerian artistes account for three of the category’s five nominees. Wizkid — one nomination. He shares the Best African Music Performance nomination for “Jogodo” with Asake. Nigerian artistes feature on four of the five tracks in that category. Burna Boy — one nomination. His collaboration with Shakira, “Dai Dai”, is up for Best Global Music Performance. Lachi — one nomination. The Nigerian-American singer earned a Best Children’s Music Album nomination for Magnificent.

The winners will be announced on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.