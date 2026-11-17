Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, and a former Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, have raised political issues concerning the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections, with particular attention to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), while calling for support for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While Radda challenged residents of Zango Local Government Area to assess his administration through its development records, Inuwa questioned the legal standing and organisational preparedness of the ADC in the state.

The two APC leaders spoke during the Tinubu–Dikko–Jobe campaign rally in Zango, where they canvassed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Radda and other APC candidates.

Radda, who highlighted his administration’s interventions in infrastructure, education, agriculture and economic empowerment, said his government remained committed to extending the benefits of governance to communities at the grassroots.

“Our priority is to ensure that the benefits of governance reach the people at the grassroots. We will continue to provide infrastructure, improve our schools, support young people and artisans, create opportunities for women and assist our farmers,” he said.

The governor appreciated the people of Zango for their continued support, assuring them that his administration would sustain investments in critical infrastructure and economic opportunities.

He also acknowledged the contributions of political leaders and the business community to the state’s development, stressing the importance of creating an enabling environment for investment, enterprise and job creation.

On the 2027 elections, Radda urged residents to intensify grassroots mobilisation and support Tinubu and APC candidates across all elective positions, from the presidency to the State House of Assembly.

His appeal came as Inuwa raised concerns over the leadership disputes and organisational structure of the ADC in Katsina, urging voters to examine the legal standing and preparedness of political parties before making their electoral choices.

Inuwa, who said he participated in establishing the ADC’s structures in the state, maintained that the disputes surrounding its leadership raised questions about its readiness for the electoral process.

“I was among those who established and nurtured the ADC in Katsina State. I know its history and how we built its structures. However, the legal disputes surrounding its leadership and organisational arrangements raise serious questions about its preparedness for the electoral process,” he said.

He argued that effective political participation required recognised leadership and functional structures from the state level down to polling units.

Inuwa also urged voters to demand accountability from political actors and assess candidates based on their records, credibility and commitment to public welfare, while appealing to opposition supporters to consider joining the APC.

However, the concerns about the ADC’s leadership and legal standing were presented by Inuwa as his assessment of the party’s situation.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Tinubu–Dikko–Jobe Campaign Council, Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, said the APC’s political strength rested on its grassroots structures, committed supporters and internal unity rather than campaign publicity.

“Our strength is not in the banners we display or the photographs of our leaders. It is in the people who believe in our cause, the structures we have built and our ability to work together towards a common objective,” Dangiwa said.

He described the turnout at the rally as a demonstration of the party’s support base in Zango and urged stakeholders to strengthen coordination at ward and polling-unit levels ahead of the elections.

The Katsina State APC Chairman, Dr Bashir Gambo Saulawa, also commended women, youths, party executives and grassroots mobilisers for their contributions to the rally.

He recalled the party’s electoral performance in Zango during the 2023 elections and called for stronger mobilisation and coordination ahead of 2027.

Similarly, the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly and APC candidate for Daura Senatorial District, Hon. Nasir Yahaya Daura, and the party’s House of Representatives candidate for Zango–Baure Federal Constituency, Daha Farouk Umar, pledged their commitment to effective representation and urged party members to remain united.

The APC State Vice Chairman, Bala Abu Musawa, also expressed solidarity with the party leadership and encouraged supporters to sustain grassroots engagement.

In a related development, Governor Radda met with traditional rulers and community leaders from Yardaje and Kawarin Kudi districts of Zango Local Government Area, seeking their support for the Tinubu–Dikko–Jobe political platform ahead of the 2027 elections.

During the engagement, the governor described the communities as longstanding political allies whose loyalty, counsel and contributions had remained valuable throughout his political journey.

He said the meeting was intended to strengthen existing relationships, seek the guidance of traditional institutions and consolidate grassroots support.

Radda also highlighted his administration’s welfare arrangements for traditional rulers, as well as monthly allowances for Imams of Juma’at mosques and their deputies across the state.

He said the initiatives recognised the contributions of traditional and religious institutions to grassroots governance, moral development and peaceful coexistence.

The governor assured the communities that their development concerns, particularly infrastructure and essential public services, remained important to his administration.

Responding, the Barden Daura and District Head of Yardaje, Alhaji Abdulhadi Adamu, commended the governor for the recognition accorded to traditional institutions and assured him of their continued prayers, cooperation and support.

The district head also pledged the commitment of traditional rulers to the success of Radda’s political aspirations.

The Chairman of Zango Local Government Area, Hon. Babangida Abdullahi, commended the governor’s engagement with community leaders, saying it provided an opportunity to identify development priorities.

He specifically drew attention to the condition of the Yardaje road, noting that a temporary intervention had been undertaken to ease movement while appealing for comprehensive rehabilitation.

The governor was accompanied by Deputy Governor Faruk Lawal Jobe, Dangiwa, Inuwa, APC State Chairman Bashir Gambo Saulawa, campaign officials and other party stakeholders.

The engagements formed part of the APC’s campaign activities across Daura Senatorial Zone ahead of the 2027 general elections.