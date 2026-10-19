The Director-General of the City Boy Movement, Francis Oluwatosin Shoga, has vowed to mobilise at least 10 million youth votes for President Bola Tinubu in the January 2027 presidential election.

Shoga said the movement was expanding its grassroots structures across the country and had registered 4.6 million members on its national database as part of efforts to mobilise support for Tinubu’s re-election.

He pledged in an address to the President at an event organised by the City Boy Movement, where he reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to promoting the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and engaging young Nigerians across the country.

“Mr President, on behalf of the City Boy Movement, I assure Your Excellency that we are mobilising with discipline, organising with purpose, and working with determination.

“We are committed to delivering a minimum of 10 million Nigerian youth votes in January 2027 in support of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Shoga said.

He said the movement had engaged more than 50,000 young Nigerians through its Renewed Hope Youth Tour across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

According to him, the organisation had also taken its message to all 36 states of the federation, strengthening its grassroots structures and engaging young Nigerians on the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration.

Shoga listed Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Borno, Kano, Delta, and Bayelsa among the states where the movement had recently engaged, alongside activities in other parts of the country.

He said the movement was building an extensive network across the 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory and the 774 local government areas, with structures extending to wards and polling units.

“Our approach combines digital communication with physical engagement because effective mobilisation requires both technology and personal contact. It requires a message that inspires, structures that organise, and leaders who are prepared to serve with humility and dedication,” he said.

The City Boy Movement’s activities, according to Shoga, include town hall meetings, house-to-house outreach, market engagements, campus programmes, community meetings and social media campaigns.

He said the organisation intended to reach young Nigerians in cities, villages, schools, workplaces and neighbourhoods to encourage participation in national development.

Shoga disclosed that the City Boy Movement had registered 4.6 million members on its national database, describing the figure as evidence of its expanding reach and grassroots engagement.

“Your Excellency, I am pleased and honoured to report that the City Boy Movement has registered 4.6 million members on its national database,” he said.

He added that the movement’s ambition extended beyond membership figures to building an organised platform focused on discipline, patriotism, responsible citizenship and national development.

“Our goal is not simply to become the largest youth movement in Nigeria. Our goal is to become the most disciplined, impactful, patriotic, and development-oriented youth movement in Africa,” Shoga said.

The director-general said the movement drew inspiration from Tinubu’s political journey and the reforms undertaken by his administration, including fuel subsidy removal, foreign exchange reforms, revenue mobilisation, infrastructure development, housing, education, agriculture and efforts to strengthen the oil and gas sector.

He said the organisation’s mission was to inform and engage young Nigerians, help them understand government policies and encourage their participation in shaping the country’s future.

Shoga also appealed to Tinubu to create more opportunities for qualified and competent young Nigerians to serve in government.

While acknowledging the appointment of young Nigerians to positions in the administration, he said more could be done to expand youth participation in governance.

“Mr President, the City Boy Movement is investing its time, energy, resources, and organisational capacity in building grassroots structures and engaging young Nigerians across the country.

“We are not here merely to ask for recognition. We are here to demonstrate our readiness to serve,” he said.

He urged the President to consider competent and qualified members of the movement for public service opportunities as positions became available, stressing that appointments should be guided by competence, integrity, capacity, patriotism and commitment to national development.

Shoga also commended Seyi Tinubu, patron of the City Boy Movement, for his involvement in youth engagement and efforts to create platforms for young Nigerians to participate in national development.

He praised the movement’s state directors, executives, coordinators, grassroots leaders and volunteers for their contributions to expanding its structures and engaging young people across the federation.

Shoga said the organisation remained committed to peaceful political participation and grassroots mobilisation as Nigeria approached the 2027 general election.

He assured Tinubu that the movement would intensify its activities across states, local government areas, wards and communities to communicate its message of hope, unity and national development.

“This is more than a political assignment. It is a generational mission,” he said.