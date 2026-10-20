The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council(APC-PCC), Senator Abdulaziz Yari, has declared that the council’s engagement with traditional institutions is not to solicit political endorsement but to seek the prayers, blessings and wise counsel of the royal fathers.

The former Zamfara govenror stated this when he led a high-powered delegation of eminent national leaders on a royal consultative tour of some of Northern Nigeria’s most revered traditional institutions.

A statement by Yari’s Media Office said the delegation paid homage to the Emir of Gwandu, His Royal Highness Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar; Emir of Katsina, His Royal Highness Abdulmumini Kabir Usman; Emir of Daura, His Royal Highness, Umar Faruk Umar and Emir of Zaria, His Royal Highness, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

The APC-PCC Director-General was accompanied by the Kebbi state governor, Dr Nasiru Idris; Zamfara govenror, Dauda Lawal Dare; former Borno govenror, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, former APC National Chairman and Kano governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; former Kebbi state governor, Sen. Adamu Aliero; former Zamfara govenror, Sen. Sani Ahmad Yarima, former Sokoto governor, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko; former Gombe state governor,Sen. Muhammad Danjuma Goje; that of Katsina state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema; his Imo state counterpart, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, among others.

Yari in the statement said, stressed that the traditional rulers’ moral and spiritual guidance remains indispensable to the nation’s political process.

“In continuation of its nationwide consultations ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council on Monday, led a high-powered delegation of eminent national leaders on a royal consultative tour of some of Northern Nigeria’s most revered traditional institutions, paying homage to His Royal Highness, the Emir of Gwandu, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Katsina, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Daura, and His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zaria.

“The delegation, which departed from the Private Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 11:00 a.m. prompt, was received with warmth and honour at each of the four palaces, where the royal fathers offered prayers and blessings for peace, unity, and the success of the nation’s democratic journey.

“The royal visits form part of a broader consultative tour to traditional and political leaders across the country, as the Council builds consensus and galvanises support ahead of key campaign activities leading up to 16th January 2027, a significant date in the electoral calendar.

“The Council reaffirms its profound respect for Nigeria’s traditional institutions and their pivotal role in fostering peace, unity and stability, and remains committed to carrying all stakeholders along in the build-up to the 2027 general elections,” the statement reads in parts.