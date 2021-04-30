BY INNOCENT ODOH |

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has unveiled its Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2021 -2024), which is aimed to enhance its new vision to “proactively facilitate the development of Nigeria into a sustainable digital economy.”

The 4-year roadmap, which is in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a digital Nigeria, was launched during events to mark the 20th anniversary lecture of NITDA in Abuja yesterday.

Director General of the agency, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, said The theme “Growth and Resilience” was apt as NITDA was established to implement the Nigerian National IT Policy, which he said, has delivered 100% with higher and deeper impacts to the Nigerian economy.

He said the objectives of the Strategy are: to articulate a new strategy for NITDA in accordance with the current aspirations of the Government, the realities of today and the demands of the future; to contribute its quota towards the implementation of NDEPS, especially within the framework of its mandate; and to implement programmes that would facilitate the digital transformation of Nigeria.

“This SRAP is built on seven pillars with their respective goals and objectives, which are: Developmental Regulation; Digital Literacy and Skills; Digital Transformation; Digital Innovation & Entrepreneurship; Cybersecurity; Emerging Technologies and Promotion of Indigenous Content,” he said.

These pillars, he noted, will enable the development of digital skills of Nigerians across different works of life as well as support the goal of achieving a 95% digital literacy level in the next ten years.