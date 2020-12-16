By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) originally meant to take place in March through April 2020 in Benin City, Edo State, now has new dates.

The new dates for the multi-sports competition tagged Edo 2020 is now February 14th to February 24th 2021.

The new dates was confirmed in a statement signed by the sports ministry’s permanent secretary Gabriel Aduda and made available to LEADERSHIP Sports

after the end of Extra- Ordinary National Council on Sports (NCS) Virtual meeting held yesterday.

“The National Council on Sports under the chairmanship of the Hon Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare at an Extra- Ordinary Council on Sports Virtual meeting held yesterday , unanimously agreed to host the NSF 2020 on 14- 28th 2021” the statement reads in parts.

Justifying the reasons behind the postponement from the initial date of 3rd-18th December 2020, minister explained to members of Council the need for better precautionary measures against COVID19 bearing in mind the expected influx of holiday makers during the festive period, as agreed between the ministry, the Presidential Task Force on COVID19 and the host State.

Recall that the National Sports Festival tagged ‘EDO 2020’ was originally slated to hold early this year ( precisely March) but for the outbreak of the COVID-19 which necessitated the postponement and suspension of all sporting activities to guard against the spread of the corona virus nationwide.