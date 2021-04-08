BY PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

The Edo State government will shut down the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) by 12 noon on Thursday over refusal of the Federal Government to support the state with fund as promised.

This was disclosed by Musa Ebomhiana, a project manager in the media and communication sub-committee for the games.

He said that the decision was taken aften an emergency meeting of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) under the headship of the state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu.

“You can quote me, we just finished from an emergency meeting of the LOC as I speak with you and we have decided to shut down the festival by 12 noon tomorrow (Thursday).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Federal Government has reneged on their promise of assisting the state with fund and for that, we are closing the festival,” he stated.

It would recalled that the state government had given condition of financial support from the Federal Government if it will play host to the other states of the federation.

Recall also that the 20th sport festival had suffered a number of postponements due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The rescheduled festival which commenced on April 2 in Benin City is to last till April 14, 2021.