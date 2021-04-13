ADVERTISEMENT

By: PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

Three Nigerian top artists, Franchise, Joeboy and Teni, have been lined up to spice up the closing ceremony of the ongoing Edo 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) on Wednesday.

Edomhiana Musa, project manager, media and communications for the Games disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

He said the program for the winding up of the 20th NSF which started on April 2, was released by the consultant, ceremonial, Henry Nzewkwe.

He stated that the ceremony which will last for just three (3) hours, 6pm to 9pm, would be graced by Vice President Yemu Osinbajo.

Ebomhiana said that the only sporting event slated for the day is the relay race; mixed relay, 4 x 100 meters and 4 x 400 meters for men and women.

“Three (3) A class Nigerian musicians have been lined up to spice up the ceremony. These are Franchise, Joeboy and Teni the Entertainer,” he stated.

He said according to the programme, there will be a parade by athletes, short speeches by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo and the minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare.

He said the Edo deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, who doubles as the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), would also have the honour of presenting a short speech during the closing ceremony.

“The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is expected to declare the games closed after which the torch of unity which was lit at the start of the games will be extinguished,” he concluded.

It would be recalled that the 20th NSF which had suffered several postponements, finally got underway on April 2 while the official opening ceremony for the nation’s biggest sporting fiesta took place on April 6.