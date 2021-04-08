BY PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged ‘Edo 2020’, has rescinded it decision to shut down the games.

This was contained in a press statement by Musa Ebomhiana, a project manager in the Media and Communication Sub-Committee for the games on Thursday evening.

He said that the decision was taken after an emergency meeting of the LOC to review the Presidential intervention over financial crisis threatening the NSF.

Ebomhiana noted that the meeting which chaired by the LOC Chairman, Philip Shaibu, it was agreed for the games to continue.

“The LOC agreed that the Presidential intervention is a very strong and direct commitment which we must all respect, honour and take seriously.

“We strongly believe and respect commitment from the Presidency. We take them by their words. Its a strong message to us that they are strongly committed to redeeming their pledge to support us for the loses suffered arising from the three postponements of the games,” the statement said.

The LOC commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for their commitment towards the success of the festival.

It would be recalled that the Ministry of Youths and Sports had earlier given assurance that the host of the 20th edition of the NSF would get the Federal Government’s financial support to ensure the games go on as planned.