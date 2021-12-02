No fewer than 21 persons comprising staff of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), six officials of Borno State Ministry of Works were on Wednesday abducted by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

In the separate abductions by the terrorists, 15 travellers which included staff of an NGO were abducted, while six others who are staff of the Borno State Ministry of Works supervising an ongoing road project were abducted along Damboa-Chibok road in Damboa local government area of Borno State.

The second attack involving 15 persons, LEADERSHIP gathered, happened near Gumsuri village in Damboa lga, where the insurgents waylaid motorists and kidnapped them.

It was further gathered that the victims were mostly young people who left Damboa town for Adamawa State on Wednesday.

According to a security source, the insurgents mounted a road checkpoint and were fully dressed in military camouflage uniform.

The source said: “It is unfortunate that the insurgents continued their nefarious activities in the fringe of Sambisa forest, we have received reports that ISWAP kidnapped at least 15 persons (passengers) near Gumsuri village and allowed two others to go.

“They are desperate to recruit more people into their criminal activities. They deceived people because they dressed in military uniform. It is sad and shocking.”

Comfirming abduction of six workers or Borno State by the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, Borno State Commissioner for Works, Arch. Yerima Saleh, said government had informed security agencies about the incident.

The Commissioner said: “It is very pathetic to inform you that six of my staff mostly drivers were kidnapped near Wovi village while on duty along Damboa-Chibok road. Likewise, three of our trucks including one of our Hilux operational vehicles were snatched away.

“We have informed relevant security agencies with a view to intensifying efforts to rescue the victims unhurt,” Saleh added.