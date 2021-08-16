The police command in Jigawa State has confirmed the death of 21 people in yesterday’s road accident which occurred in Gwaram local government area.

The command’s police public relations officer, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Dutse.

Shiisu said the incident occurred after a Hummer Bus, conveying 18 passengers from Kano to Adamawa, and an unregistered lorry with three passengers fell into a broken culvert covered with flood water.

He said, “Today, at about 6 a.m., we received a distress call from Radabi village that an accident occurred on the Gwaram-Basirka Road.

“The accident occurred after one Hummer bus with Reg. No. FYK 406 ZA, and a Canter lorry fell into a broken culvert full of water.”

“The victims were evacuated to Basirka Hospital, where 21 of the passengers were confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” Shiisu said.

He said one of the passengers, 26-year-old Simon Chinapi, from Mubi in Adamawa, survived.

Shiisu said the commissioner of police, Mr Aliyu Tafida, has visited the scene and directed a prompt and discrete investigation into the incident. (NAN)