An estimated 21,439 babies will be born in Nigeria today, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said yesterday.

UNICEF, which disclosed this in a statement, said globally, over half of the births are estimated to take place in 10 countries, with Nigeria having the third highest.

According to the statement, India comes first with 59,995 births, China-35,615, Nigeria- 21,439, Pakistan-14,161, Indonesia-12,336, Ethiopia-12,006, United State- 10,312, Egypt- 9,455, Bangladesh-9,236, and Democratic Republic of Congo-8,640.

The statement further hinted that Nigerian babies will account for nearly six per cent of the estimated 371,504 babies born globally on New Year’s Day, adding that their average life expectancy is expected to be 62.8 years – compared to a global average of 84 years.