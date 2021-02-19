By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

A total of 21,000 indigent patients have so far received free treatment during the medical outreach sponsored by Senator Binos Dauda representing Adamawa South.

Dauda gave the figure in Mayo-Belwa at the end of the fourth exercise, aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence to give quality health to his constituents.

“My major area of priority is to ensure health for all, noting that human activities will be completely imperiled without sound health.

“We have treated more than 21,000 people through four different medical outreaches.”

The lawmaker said Demsa local government had over 8,000 people treated, Ganye, 5,000 Guyuk 3,000 and Mayo-Belwa 5,000 people.

“Those people that needed medical help were able to get it for free,” he said.

The leader of the team of doctors, Dr Talemoh Wycliffe Dah who doubles as Director Soteria-Afrique, rural care health initiative, stated that “in the eye section alone, about 600 cases were attended to out of them we carry out 179 eye surgeries in the last four days, we also distributed 402 lenses.

“There are about 309 surgeries done in the general surgery but there are about 30 to 40 still waiting.

“Some of the surgeries include hernia, appendicitis fibroids and host of others.

“We have also given laboratory support to 2,296 people who were tested in the labs and some of them have four to five tests which means we have done more than a thousand tests.

“The dental department attended to 408 people.” he said.