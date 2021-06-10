A cumulative 21, 000 retirees who retired from the federal civil service in 2020 and 2021 are expected to be enrolled through a new enrollment application platform developed by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

The commissioner, technical, PenCom, Mr. Anyim Nyerere, who stated this at a workshop on online enrolment application organised by the regulator for pension desk officers (PDOs), in Lagos yesterday, noted that the new application would be open for official use next month, adding that the initiative was birthed as a result of the restrictions posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He disclosed that the pandemic affected pension benefits enrollment exercise last year as over 10,000 ex-workers who retired in 2020 could not proceed to process their pension benefits since they could not be captured as at the time. He added that about 11,000 persons would also be enrolled in the current year, bringing the cumulative figure of those to be enrolled on the new platform to 21,000.

According to him, it is an established norm at PenCom to conduct physical annual retirement verification and enrollment exercise for the federal government employees of the treasury funded ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) scheduled for retirement within the next fiscal year. He added that the exercise was aimed at validating and determining the retirees’ accrued pension liabilities for budgetary allocation by the federal government.

“PenCom regrets their inability to conduct this physical annual pre-retirement enrolment exercise due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. The need to observe the necessary safety measures as directed by the government thus becomes inevitable. Hence, the commission’s desire to ensure that this exercise must be done so as not to affect the validation and determination of the accrued pension liabilities of the would-be retirees for government budgetary purposes,” he said.

PenCom, he stressed, has developed the online enrolment application with the capabilities to register, verify and enroll prospective retirees and provide the guidance note accordingly, which will help to compute the retirees’ benefits. This new application, which will be hosted on the commission’s website, he said, would enable prospective retirees to log on to register with their details on the retiree registration module (RRM).

Nyerere said the workshop will help equip the PDOs with the requisite knowledge of how the retiree registration module operates for the smooth implementation of the online enrolment application.

While making presentation to the pension desk officers at the workshop, on the roles to be played by MDAs, Mr. Adedokun Ademola of the contribution and bond redemption department PenCom, explained that MDAs will be required to upload the list of potential retirees who have not been enrolled before. He added that MDAs would also expect to upload the full name and signature specimen of its authorised signatories; assist retirees who cannot do online registration on their own, among others.