No fewer than 213 people have been killed and 724 suspects arrested between July and October, 2021 for banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other related offences in Katsina state.

Briefing pressmen in the state on the progress in the containment order signed by the state government, the secretary to the state government (SSG), Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, said the order was yielding positive results as the the spate of crimes and criminality in the state had been reduced.

He said about 61 cases of kidnap were recorded with 201 victims. The SSG urged members of the public, particularly people in the frontline areas to cooperate with the government’s containment order to rid the state of banditry.

Inuwa said, “The statistics with regards to banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling from the commencement of the containment order to date has revealed a drastic reduction in the number of reported cases. For instance, for the period July to August 2021, there were a total of 173 reported kidnap incidents affecting 475 persons; whereas for September and October 2021, 61 kidnap incidents occurred with 201 victims.

“Banditry cases for the same corresponding periods were 97 incidents for July and August 2021 with 130 deaths and 57 injured; and 56 incidents for September and October 2021 with 83 deaths and 58 injured,” he said.

He said to bring criminals to justice, “480 suspects were arrested between March and September 2021: 42 under investigation; and 216 under prosecution. Also, from September to date, 244 suspects were arrested; 33 under investigation and 80 facing prosecution.”