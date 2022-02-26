Renowned information technology company, 21st Century Technologies Limited has struck a new deal with Germany-based energy company, Siemens Energy to build 2 X 10MW SGT 400 turbine power plant for its data centre facilities.

The turbine plant will be stationed at 21st Century’s Data centres sited in Ikeja and Lekki, Lagos. The power project which will be ready for installation and commissioning by Q4 2022, will run on gas, diesel and hydrogen, to complement other sustainable energy sources on the facility.

Speaking on the deal, chief executive officer of 21st Century Technologies Wale Ajisebutu said the project was part of the organisation’s expansion plans to seamlessly and efficiently manage communications networks across the country and beyond.

He said his company’s choice of turbine technology further solidifies its leadership status in a highly competitive IT space and raise the profile of its data centre facilities which are designed above Tier IV standard and rated the largest in West and North Africa.

In addition to turbines, the data centre draw power from a host of other sources including direct connectivity to the national grid, solar panels and array of generators to drive seamless and uninterrupted operations.

Commenting on the innovation, Ajisebutu said: “We built the first data centre in Nigeria in 2004 which has been successfully running for the last 18 years.

On our new project, we are greatly inspired by Siemens Energy’s readiness and commitment to our project in building the most sustainable data centre in this part of the world. We are well positioned and fully mobilised to re-write the history of data centre in this part of the world.”

Also speaking on the deal, vice president of Sales – Region Africa at Siemens Energy, Marcus Nelle expressed delight on the new deal and further reiterated the company’s support for 21st Century Technologies in its quest to improve infrastructure in Nigeria and Africa.

Ajisebutu also spoke on the company’s expansion moves which included diversification into alternative energy space. He said, “We have acquired factory building to build Solar Photovoltaic Module as well as advanced battery systems in Nigeria.

“Currently, we are building network of secure, highly connected, scalable, strategically located, sustainable and most advanced data centres including sites to enable 5G and security services all over Lagos Nigeria.” BY CHIMA AKWAJA, Lagos

