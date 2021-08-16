A 22-years-old Bakery worker from Odioma community of Brass local government area of Bayelsa State has won the maiden Brass-Nembe Unity Marathon organised by the member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency of the state.

The 8-kilometre marathon for the male athletes, started from the basketball pitch at Okpoama Community, while the female athletes took off from the Chief Timipre Sylva airstrip, also in Okpoama.

In the men’s category of the event, 22 years old baker, Anthony Sample Wari, from Odioma, Brass, breasted the tape in 26:52 secs to emerge winner, winning the top prize of ₦750,000.

While 24 years old Timiere Ebiri Armson from Egwe-Ama ran a time of 28:03 secs to win the ₦350,000 prize money for the second place winner, with 26 years old George Ebiegberi from Etiama, coming third place with a time of 29:11 secs to win the prize money of ₦150,000.

In the female category, 22 years old police sergeant, Queensley Asedo from Sambo-Ama, Twon Brass Kingdom emerged winner with a time of 22:05 secs to go home with ₦450,000 prize money. Aniatei Okuaka Fakuma from Odioma finished second with a time of 24:03secs, going home with the prize money of ₦200,000, while 16-years-old Bolouebi Ebinimi from Nembe came third place with a time of 26 and went home with the prize money of ₦100,000.

An octogenarian, Nathaniel Puko Tom-Isele, a retired military man from Okpoama Kingdom and 59 years old Mrs. Tei-Tei Puko also from Okpoama Kingdom, ran alongside the athletes in solidarity.

The 80 years old military retiree smiled home with the sum of ₦250,000 courtesy of the Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli, and an additional sum of ₦100,000 from General Kojo Sam, while Mrs. Tei-Tei went home with ₦100,000. General Kojo Sam, supported the event with 50% of the prize money originally earmarked for the 1st place winners in both categories.

While addressing the participants, the sponsor of the event, Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli, expressed delight at the enthusiasm exhibited by the athletes.

He implored the athletes and the people of Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency to be peaceful and united, as a people irrespective of their political differences. He also enjoined the youths to shun violence and other social vices like taking of hard drugs and other intoxicants, as it is detrimental to their overall well-being in life.