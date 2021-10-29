A 22-year-old man, Idris Shuaib, of Ankara Wooro compound, Gwanara in Baruten local government area of Kwara State has allegedly committed suicide over his inability to sleep with women.

Shuaib, a Nigeria Certificate of Education (NCE) holder, reportedly hanged himself on a cashew tree on Thursday.

A family source told LEADERSHIP that Idris left home very early on Thursday, telling his father that he wanted to go to the farm as his usual routine, not knowing that he had another motive.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State, Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the incident.

Afolabi stated that the deceased hanged himself inside his father’s farm located at Gwanara-Munduro road with the aid of rope and one jerry can.

“On Thursday 28th October, 2021, the NSCDC office in Gwanara, Baruten local government area got a report about one Idris Shuaib, 22, who allegedly committed suicide in the farm citing his inability to copulate with women.

“According to a family source, the deceased’s father, Mallam Muhammad, Idris who graduated from Muyideen College of Education Ilorin (Gwanara campus) had made futile attempt in the past to end his life before of this unfortunate incident,” Afolabi added.

He said the remains of Idris had been brought down from the tree and taken to an hospital for autopsy while further investigation into the matter was ongoing.