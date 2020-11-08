Peace Isitua, a 22-year-old girl suffering from sickle-cell anaemia, has been diagnosed with end stage kidney disease and heart failure. She has been on a weekly hemodialysis which, apart from being very challenging for her and her family due to huge cost, has become a matter of life and death.

Under this critical health condition, Peace is desperately in need of N9.11 million for kidney transplant and post-operative treatment.

Doctors at LIMI Hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment said that her survival depends on N9.11million for kidney transplant.

It is against this backdrop that her parents solicit the support of all Nigerians to extend some cloak of grace to enable her undergo the transplant, for which the good Lord will reward you handsomely. As we await your assuring response, donations can be paid into the under listed account:

Bank: ZENITH

Account Number: 2110743345

Name: Eucharia Isitua

Donors can also contact: 07030568306