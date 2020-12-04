A total of 226 federal and state universities, federal and state polytechnics and colleges of education are to benefit from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) N500 billion education tax money in 2021.

The chairman, Board of Trustees of TETFund, Kashim Imam, said that N500 billion education tax target has been set for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in 2021.

He said the new education tax target is necessary considering the magnitude of challenges facing tertiary education in the country.

Imam spoke at the TETFund/FIRS 2020 joint interactive forum in Ilorin, Kwara State yesterday.

The chairman, who said that the Fund was committed to impact more, added that the BOT under him was determined to prove that public agency must work to get results.

“The synergy between the FIRS and TETfund is vital to the transformation that is evident in our public tertiary institutions nationwide. This was achieved as a result of joint delivery of complementary services by providing amiable and lasting solutions to our beneficiaries. In addition, the successful strategic partnership over the years can be attributed to the strong, relentless commitment and cooperation by the leadership of both organisations and our zeal to improve Nigerian education nationwide”, he said.

He also said that the team of the TETfund and FIRS would visit project sites in tertiary institutions in the state to see if the funds were judiciously utilized.