Determined to create alternative employment for 22 million Americans that lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States government has planned $2trillion investment on clean energy, infrastructure and automobiles.

The White House National Climate Advisor, Gina McCarthy stated this yesterday in Washington, DC while briefing journalists during the Virtual Reporting Tour (VRT)”, organised by Washington Foreign Press Centre (FPC), an arm of the U.S. Department of State in collaboration with Meridian International Center.

Speaking on the, “Biden-Harris Administration’s Domestic Climate Policy Goals”, she said the American job plan would revamp the economy and address climate change issues, which was why the government created a national climate task force.

McCarthy stated that the investment would lead to the creation of millions of jobs, adding that the US government is focused on attaining its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in line with the Paris climate change agreement.

President Joe Biden had joined US back to the Paris climate change agreement after former President Donald Trump backed-out from the agreement during his administration.

During question and answer session, she reiterated the President’s commitment on investment and regulatory strategies that would guarantee healthy environment as well as close the existing gap between the middle class.

According to her, “Part of that is going to allow us to grow the technologies and manufacture them right here in the United States, which we want to do again, and it’s going to put our people to work”.

About 49 journalists were selected by the U.S. Embassies and Consulates across the geographic region including Nigeria, for a 3-week programme on “Combatting the Climate Crisis through U.S. Innovations Virtual Reporting Tour”.