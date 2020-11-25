The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that 23 Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) have been killed and six soldiers wounded in action between 1-24 November 2020.

The Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Unyeuko who disclosed this during an update on Operation FIRE BALL, a subsidiary Operation under Operation LAFIYA DOLE, said the last three weeks proved to be a more significant period against insurgency.

He said the operation has steadily progressed and satisfactorily too with significant results within the short period from its inception. “Consequently, as a result of the aggressive offensive actions carried out by the troops, several terrorist elements have been neutralized and large number of their equipment were captured including large quantity of their logistics consignment was intercepted by our gallant troops. Most importantly, a number of women and children hitherto held captive were rescued unhurt. In this regard, a total of 23 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized while one terrorist’s Improvised Explosive Device (IED) expert was captured alive during an encounter,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director said the troops courageously intercepted some Boko Haram criminals while attempting to collect ransom from relations of their abducted victims leading to the decimation of the criminals and successful rescue of two women and three children unhurt.

He listed the weapons captured to include; 4 Gun Trucks, one Fabricated Vehicule Blinde Leger, 2 Anti Aircraft Guns, one General Purpose Machine Gun, 2 PKT Guns, 8 AK 47 Rifles, 2 AK 47 Rifle Magazines, one AK 47 Rifle Cover and one Dane Gun, 18 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm, 4 rounds of Brownie Machine Gun ammunition, one Rocket Propelled Grenade Tube, One 36 Hand Grenade, 23 belted rounds of 7.62 x 54, One QJC Extra Barrel, 311 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition (Linked), 511 rounds of PKT ammunition, 8 rounds of Light Machine Gun ammunition, One Service Tools Box, One gas cylinder (for making IED), 8 bicycles, several bags of grains and assorted packets of drugs. medical facility and are responding the treatment.