The independent educational publishing company, +234Express Communications has unveiled the first 21 books of its flagship series which was developed to support the recently-introduced curriculum for History at the basic education level.

Speaking at the event which took place at the National Universities Commission (NUC), proprietor of the publishing company, Mr. John Adoga, decried the near total disregard for the nations values by both young and old.

“Everyday we are faced with worrisome headlines: intolerance, kidnappings, cultism, ritual killings, drug abuse, fraud, cybercrime and several others perpetrated by youth it would appear we have lost touch with the values upon which this nation was built.

“We wish to contribute our own little quota towards solving these issues. We can rekindle values like tolerance, integrity, self-reliance, dignity and others using history as a tool. We have such a rich history filled with so many great characters and events. We can find strength and inspiration from this heritage. This is the vision of the Nigeria Heritage Series,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor of Criminology, Etannibi Alemika, in his keynote address observed that it was a good thing that the organisers took the initiative to invite a lot of children who are the future of the country.

He identified primary education as the bedrock for all other levels of education, and urged the government through the ministry of education to redirect attention accordingly.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing tussle between the federal government and ASUU, he said the quantum of attention given to other levels of education like tertiary, at the expense of the primary, was just another example of the illogical reasoning that led to the neglect of History.

The special guest of honour, the minister for education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, stated that the Nigeria Heritage Series was quite an interesting project because it serves as a strategic supplement to the History curriculum at the basic education level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Represented by the acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education Mr David K. Gende, the minister lauded the publishers for the excellent work done so far and urged them to develop more titles in the series.