The minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar-Faruk, has disclosed that 23,893 beneficiaries across three area councils-Abaji, Kuje and Kwali, will benefit from the federal government’s Conditional Cash Transfers (CCT).

Faruk stated this in Abuja yesterday at the launch of the payment of stipends to the beneficiaries of the household uplifting-conditional cash transfer Program (HUP-CCT) in FCT.

She thanked the World Bank for its patience and support in designing and implementing the programme while saying that the pause became necessary because of a change in administration, tweaking of payment modalities to respond to cashless realities, security concerns and digitization of the payment processes for improvement and enhanced service delivery, ensuring value for money, transparency and accountability; and most importantly the effects of restrictions on mass gathering as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The payment of beneficiaries is recommencing and with a total of 23,893 beneficiaries across three area councils, (Abaji, Kuje and Kwali). The officials of the Programme will provide all relevant details on the payments as they proceed with this re-commencement.

“The ministry has directed the NCTO to proceed with a phased migration of the beneficiaries from offline payment systems to open online systems using accounts opened by licensed Payment Service Providers (PSPs) that include Commercial Banks, Microfinance Banks, Payments Service Banks and Mobile Money Operators.

“With this development, beneficiaries can access or control their accounts through the use of Personal Identification Numbers (PIN), perform all transactions like withdrawal, bank transfers and bill payments etc. For now, 25% of the beneficiaries are targeted and we will gradually extend this to all beneficiaries as far as industry constraints would allow,” she added.

On his part, the director, FCT state cash transfer, Dr Luka Ayuba, said the loans will go a long way in helping beneficiaries to expand their business and also use it to sponsor their children in primary schools.