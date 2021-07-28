Inspector-general of police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the immediate posting and redeployment of 24 of the newly promoted assistant inspector-generals of police to zonal commands and formations.

Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, said the posting and redeployment is in line with the new manpower development policy of the Force.

Following the redeployment, AIG SPU FHQ Abuja is to be headed by AIG Zaki Ahmed, while AIG Zone 4 Makurdi will be headed by AIG Mustapha Dandaura.

Others are AIG CTU FHQ Abuja to be headed by AIG Dansuki D. Galadanchi, AIG Zone 17 Akure, will be led by AIG Okon Etim Ene, AIG Border Patrol FHQ Abuja will be headed by AIG Usman Nagogo, AIG Bala Ciroma, former CP FCT is now in charge of AIG Zone 7 Abuja.

AIG Zone 9 Umuahia will be headed by AIG Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, AIG Zone 13 Ukpo-dunukofia Awka will be headed by AIG Muri Umar Musa, Commandant Polac Wudil-Kano is now AIG Lawal Jimeta Tanko, AIG FCID Annex Lagos is headed by AIG Usman Alhassan Belel, AIG DOPS FHQ, Abuja will be led by AIG Adebola Emmanuel Longe, AIG Investment FHQ Abuja is to be headed by AIG Musa Adze.

AIG Philip Sule Maku is now posted to AIG DICT FHQ Abuja, AIG Usman Sule Comma to AIG Zone 6 Calabar, AIG Adamu Usman, redeployed as AIG Cooperative, AIG Zone 3 Yola to be led by AIG Daniel Sokari-pedro, AIG DTD FHQ Abuja, to be headed by AIG Ahmed Mohammed Azare, AIG FCID Annex Kaduna, led by AIG Maigana Alhaji Sani, AIG Zone 12 Bauchi, headed by AIG Audu Adamu Madaki.

Finally, the IGP redeployed AIG John Ogbonnaya Amadi to AIG Maritime Lagos, AIG Zone 8 Lokoja now led by AIG Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, AIG Mohammed Bagega now in charge of AIG Armament FHQ Abuja, AIG Zone 15 Maiduguri to be led by AIG Bello Makwashi and AIG Balarabe Abubakare, now AIG Works FHQ Abuja.