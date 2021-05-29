Barely hours into the tenure of the new Chief of Army Staff, Maj-Gen Faruk Yahaya, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 10 Boko Haram Terrorists in failed attack on Rann, the headquarters of Kala Balge LGA of Borno State.

The director, Army public relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, said the terrorists came in their numbers, mounted on gun trucks and attempted to infiltrate the main entrance to the town.

However, the highly spirited troops countered the move and inflicted humiliating defeat on the terrorists who abandoned their evil mission and took to their heels.

He stated that the troops chased the retreating terrorists and “successfully destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti aircraft gun, two machine guns and eight AK-47 rifles neutralising ten terrorists in the process.”