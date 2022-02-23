The federal government has disclosed that about 24 solar mini-grids are to be deployed this year under the Mini-Grid/Interconnected Mini-Grid Acceleration Scheme, also known as (I)MAS.

The Rural Electrification Agency which made this known in Abuja, also announced that eight local solar mini-grid developers had received grants through the agency within the framework of the Nigerian Energy Support Programme.

Depending on the ability of the private sector, between 18 to 24 solar mini-grid projects will be deployed in 2022 under the (I)MAS project, serving clean electricity to around 138,000 people in Nigeria,” the agency said in a statement.

It was further revealed that private sector investors would deploy the grids by receiving support from the federal government through its Rural Electrification Agency, European Union and German Government to enhance stable electricity in the country.

However, the REA outlined the solar mini-grids developers that received grants to include A4&T Power Solutions, ACOB Lighting Technology Limited, Darway Coast, GVE Projects Limited, Havenhill Synergy Ltd, NAYO Tropical Technology Ltd, Sosai Renewable Energies Company and Rubitec Solar Ltd.

“They were selected through a competitive process under the (I)MAS. The (I)MAS grants encourage more solar mini-grid projects in Nigeria and facilitate access to reliable and affordable electricity, especially in the unserved and underserved areas of the country,” the agency stated.

