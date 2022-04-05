Twenty four out of the 36 states of the federation could not attract foreign investment throughout the whole of 2021 as total value of capital importation into Nigeria in 2021 stood at $6.7 billion.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics yesterday, showed that the states affected are: are Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi and Edo States. Others are: Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara States. Eight States were able to receive some investments in one quarter each during the year under review.

Beyond 2021, the States of Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara have not been able to attract a single foreign investment in the last three years.

On quarter-on-quarter, Nigeria received foreign capital inflow of $2.187 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 stood down from $1.731 billion in the third quarter, showing an increase of 26.35 per cent, By that, capital importation increased by 109.28 per cent from $1,045.32 million.

Out that, portfolio investment amounted to $642.87 million or 29.39 per cent against foreign direct investment (FDI) that amounted to $358.23 million (16.38 per cent) of total capital imported in Q4 2021. The largest amount of capital importation by type was received through other investment – not specified – which accounted for $1,186.53 million or 54.24 per cent in the period under review.

Disaggregated by sectors, the NBS figure showed that capital importation into tanning had the highest inflow of $645.59 million amounting to 29.51 per cent of total capital imported in the fourth quarter of 2021. This was followed by capital imported into the production sector, valued at $360.06 million (16.46 per cent) and the electricals sector with $325.55 million (14.88 per cent).

Capital importation by country of origin reveals that Mauritius ranked top as source of capital imported into Nigeria in the fourth quarter of 2021 with a value of $611.45 million, accounting for 27.95 per cent. This was followed by the United States of America and the Republic of South Africa valued at $321.03 million (14.67 per cent) and $285.83 million (13.07 per cent) respectively.

By Destination of investment, Lagos state emerged the top destination in Q4 2021 with $1,983.41 million accounting for 90.66 per cent of total capital investment in Nigeria. The nation’s commercial center was followed by Abuja (FCT), which received investment inflow valued at $170.55 million (7.80 per cent), while Osun State came third with investment worth $29.92 million.

Categorization of total capital investment by Bank shows that Eco Bank Plc ranked highest in Q4 2021 with $708.58 million (32.39 per cent). This was followed by Stanbic IBTC Bank with $453.82 million (20.74 per cent) and Union Bank of Nigeria Plc with 284.60 (13.01 per cent).