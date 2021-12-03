About 24 terrorists have been killed when Nigerian troops repelled an attack by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists on a military base at Rann in Kalabalge local government area of Borno State.

This is even as the military lost two officers and five soldiers in the attack which occurred on Thursday.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred when the terrorists attempted to attack the Rann military base.

Comfirming the attack, a military intelligence source who craved anonymity, said: “Two military officers and five soldiers were among the casualties of the crossfire that ensued between the ISWAP fighters and troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

“The armed terrorists stormed the town on several gun trucks and engaged the military in a gun battle.

“The terrorists could not subdue the gallant troops, during the gun battle. 24 of their dead bodies killed in the gun battle were recovered as the rest fled with injuries to different directions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also recovered huge sophisticated weapons apart from their gun trucks that were completely destroyed by airstrikes.”