No fewer than 24 travellers were abducted along Wukari-Takum road in Taraba State, yesterday. The gunmen blocked the road along Chanchenji and Amadu, opened fire on the bus and took away the passengers.

The victims, who travelled from Takum to Wukari for a wedding were returning home when they were kidnapped.

Our correspondent confirmed from a source that the kidnappers were yet to place a ransom, but when they attempted to call the driver’s number, someone picked the call and addressed them in Tiv language telling them to prepare a huge amount of money before ending the call.

The police public relations officer, DSP David Misal confirmed that the vehicle have been recovered

but the passengers are still missing, and the family members are yet to report the case to any police station.