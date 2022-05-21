A big relief seems to have come the way of Baruwa , a Lagos community which was prior to governor Sanwo-Olu’s promise to give them affordable and sustainable clean water supply, signing a three-year memorandum of understanding with WaterAid, an International Non-governmental Organisation was exposed to the illicit activities of bunkers and other oil pipeline vandals. In fact, aside pipeline vandalism, the community also battles underground pollution due to leakages, water sources across different parts of the community were contaminated

The once peaceful community is host the Nigerian National Petroleum Company pipeline that runs through the community from Mosinmi oil depot to Ejigbo oil facility had at a point resorted to a series of sacrifices to appease the gods of the land over the strange development.

Prior to 1994, there was little or no cause for restiveness among the people who were merely concerned about how to eke out a living for their daily survival. However, the table turned and the centre could no longer hold for them , no thanks to the unusual discovery of oil pollution in their common sources of drinking water.

Trouble was said to have started after some of the residents who went to draw water from a well noticed an oily substance in it. They dismissed it as nothing to worry about. But were later proven wrong when the oily substance began to be noticed in other wells. After a while, those who sourced water from boreholes also began to notice slight changes in the taste and colour of the water they got. In addition, an unusual odour started to spread in the environment.

For residents of the community before 1996 , their community had existed for over 50 years without any such (leakage) issue. They said they did not generate serious concerns until December 1998 when tests were conducted by the community showing that water sources were contaminated in the community which they promptly made known to the government.

The community had their wells and borehole contaminated with petroleum hydrocarbon due to oil leaks from the pipeline as a result of the aged and rusted pipeline.

In the same vein, over one million inhabitants of the area were for 24 years deprived of drinkable water due to the oil seepage from leaking underground NNPC pipeline. Residents of the community who are largely small holder farmers suffered persistent catarrh, irritation of the airways, wateriness, discoloration of the cornea of the eyes, skin rashes, and dermatitis.

Baruwa community is located in the Alimosho local government area of Lagos State. It is drained by Lagos lagoon, Badagry creek and Lekki lagoon which runs into the lagoon. Geographically, the community lies on a poorly sorted coastal sedimentary plain and recent alluvial deposit in Nigeria. The Local Council is richly blessed with arable landmass of about 57.621 km2 and it is surrounded by rivers Owa and Oponu which are suitable for navigation, shing and tourism purposes.

Apart from aged petroleum pipes, vandalisation of petroleum pipelines is a major cause of pipeline fire disasters in the area.

Sadly, until this latest development, the number of deaths recorded, little information about the effects of such disasters on the environment were often reported , even as post-disaster remediation process was usually unmonitored or ineffective.

Although factors such as institutional weakness, lack of effective implementation of environmental laws were hypothesised as the causes of vandalism in Nigeria and they are considered neither exhaustive nor confirmed as no available empirical evidences can be found confirming the asserted causes of vandalism.

However, a number empirical researches claimed that institutional weakness, injustices, marginalisation and corruption forced people to fight for justice in a negative way.

On its part, the NNPC blamed pipeline vandalism, crude oil and petroleum products theft for the not-too-impressive performance of some of its subsidiaries and division as recorded in its recently-released audited financial statements.

In a note to the audited financial statements obtained from the NNPC, the corporation, however, noted that the significant increase in crude oil price in 2018, impacted positively on the financial performance of majority of its subsidiaries.

The release of the 2018 Audited Financial Statements (AFS) of its 19 Strategic Business Units (SBUs) and a Corporate Services Unit (CSU), made it the first time in its history that the NNPC is making public its audited financial statement.

However, the NNPC said: “The continuous vandalism of NNPC pipelines resulted in an increased cost of pipelines maintenance alongside loss of crude oil and petroleum products.”

LEADERSHIP WEEKEND reports that vandalism of NNPC pipelines across the country rose by a phenomenal spike of 50 per cent in January 2020.

This information is part of the monthly financial and operations report, which was released in April that year.

In 2020, 60 pipeline points were vandalised compared to 40 incidents recorded in December 2019. Atlas Cove-Mosimi and Mosimi-Ibadan axis pipelines accounted for 50 per cent and 17 per cent of the breaks respectively, with the remaining 33 per cent being accounted for by all other routes.

The group managing director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, also decries the activities of pipeline vandals whose nefarious act torched parts of the corporation’s pipeline network especially in Abule Egba area of Lagos State which has claimed lives and properties of innocent Nigerians.

Baruwa And Erosion Control

The community, is presently exposed to possible pipeline breach by thieves as a result of incessant rainfall which has brought the buried pipes on the surface.

Our Correspondent who visited the community reports that most of the pipes are now exposed.

Baruwa, a sprawling Lagos community already battling with underground water contamination that has constrained residents efforts in managing COVID-19 spread without potable water is now living in fear.

With over 300 boreholes and wells contaminated with various petroleum products, there is no doubt that there is fire in the mountain for Baruwa community.

In Baruwa, serial fire outbreaks have further complicated environmental challenges in that community hosting high pressure petroleum products conveyor infrastructure.

The community has expressed serious worry about new wave of vandalism of oil assets following alleged impotence of the contractor engaged by government to secure about 151 kilometers of pipelines stretching from Atlas Cove bypassing Baruwa to Mosimi in Ogun state.

Between 1996 up To 1998, there was initial flurry of activities when the community was almost turned to Mecca of sort by numerous organism and individuals who are very curious about the press for more in view of the widespread pollution.

Lagos State Government Intervention

Twenty four years after ruptured petroleum pipeline reportedly contaminated underground water in Baruwa area, present administration of Lagos state has commenced efforts to provide potable water to the community.

This follows the historic visit of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ascertain the level of environmental degradation of the community as a result of petroleum products leakage in the community.

The community in a letter to the Governor sited by our Correspondent, decried cost of procuring usable water in the last 24 years which range from between N1,000 to N1,500 daily by families.

The letter signed by the Baale of Baruwa, Alh. Halid Baruwa, dated 6th of May, 2022, said families spend between N2,000 to N3,000 daily to procure drinking water, adding, “We have faced serious health hazard like, irritation of eyes, skin and mucous memberances, nausea and nervous system depression for a long time.

Lagos State Government said the sum of N300 billion would be required yearly to meet its Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, target on universal access to water for its growing population.

Sanwo-Olu, has however, expressed readiness of his administration to improve the water supply needs of residents towards achieving universal access to safe water by 2030.

The governor who highlighted the challenges of achieving sustainable water supply

at the second edition of the annual International Water conference, organised by Lagos state Water Regulatory Commission, LASWARCO, noted that Lagos State Water Corporation produces 210 million gallons per day, MGD, against the daily water demand estimate of 540 MGD.

The figure showed a clear deficit of over 300 MGD, which translates to less than 40 per cent of population having access to clean and safe water.

While stating that government was not oblivious of the huge gap and its consequences on the health of the populace, he stressed that his administration remains dedicated to its goal of becoming a global point of reference in the provision of sustainable safe water and sanitation for its increasing population.

Sanwo-Olu further stated that in furtherance of his commitment to affordable and sustainable clean water supply, his government has signed a three-year memorandum of understanding with WaterAid, an International Non-governmental Organisation on capacity building for approved regulation and expansion of clean water access.

He assured that phase II of the Adiyan Water Project which now stands at 80 per cent completion stage would soon become operational.