By Tarkaa David |

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said 2,403 criminals were killed by troops while 864 kidnapped victims were rescued nationwide in different operations in year 2020.

The coordinator, Defence Media operations, Major General John Enenche who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, said the troops arrested 1,910 criminal elements including high profile terrorists and armed bandits.

He said the number of slain criminals was in addition to scores of other terrorists and armed bandits killed during air strikes executed by the Nigerian Air Force.

He said the troops also recovered 9,684,797 litres of stolen AGO, 33,516,000 litres of DPK, 46,581.8 barrels of stolen crude oil and 22,881,257 litres of stolen PMS.

The coordinator noted that though some personnel paid the supreme price, the military consistently exhibited gallantry and resilience in the various operations leading to the neutralization and capture of high profile criminals and sometimes including their families.

He added that several terrorists and bandits surrendered due to troops’ overwhelming firepower and intelligence activities.

He said the troops in the North-West killed 473 armed bandits, rescued 455 kidnapped victims , recovered 5,281 livestock, 6,951 rounds of ammunition and 120 assorted rifles and arrested 461 including high profile armed bandits, gun runners and bandit’s collaborators.

The troops also recovered N6, 365,550 from armed bandits and their informants in the zone.

In the North-East, the troops rescued 200 kidnapped victims and recovered 1,385 rounds of ammunition, 45 grenades as well as 95 assorted rifles from BHT/ISWAP fighters.

The figure he said is in addition to several gun trucks captured, while some others were destroyed during air strikes.

He added that while 79 terrorists were arrested including high value targets, 1,805 insurgents/terrorists including commanders were killed by the troops, aside scores killed by air raids/attacks.

Furthermore in the North Central, the troops rescued 130 kidnapped victims, recovered 105 assorted rifles as well as 513 rounds of

ammunition and 1,055 rustled cattle from armed bandits and other criminal elements in the zone.

In the same vein, 1,250 criminals including family members of the Darul Salam sect were arrested while 125 armed bandits were neutralised including militia gang leaders.

In the South-South Zone, the troops impounded 8,890,300 liters of stolen AGO, 33,516,00 liters of DPK and immobilized 185 illegal refining sites, 85 dugout pits and 163 metal storage tanks.

They also impounded 31,236.8 barrels of stolen crude oil as well as 12,272,652 liters of stolen PMS from oil thieves, rescued 47 kidnapped victims and arrested 72 vandals.

Troops also seized 4,250 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled smuggled rice and 45 boats engaged in illegal activities and arrested 53

pirates and 25 trucks as well as recovered 23 rifles, 65,330 rounds of ammunition and destroyed 23 sea pirate camps in the zone.

In the South-West zone, troops impounded 10,458,600 liters of PMS; 15,345 barrels of stolen crude oil and 345,000 liters of stolen AGO.

The troops recovered 3,594 rounds of ammunition, 14 assorted rifles and immobilized 23 illegal refining sites, while 15 boats and 23 trucks engaged in illegal activities were arrested.

They also rescued 35 kidnapped victims and arrested 48 criminals.

In addition to the kinetic operations, he said the armed forces carried out non-kinetic operations in form of Civil Military Cooperation Activities (CIMIC) where 92 boreholes were sunk for host communities and 16 schools and worship centres were renovated across the country.

The military also constructed 16 clinics and dispensaries and donated, including buses to host communities, Enenche said.