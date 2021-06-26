Two hundred and forty-three patients with complications from long standing infection referred to as hydrocelectomy have undergone free surgery at the General Hospital Gboko in Benue State.

Our Correspondent who was at the hospital observed that the surgery and drugs were free with feeding of patients throughout the number of days on admission with N1,000 transport fee given to each patient.

Flagging-off the surgery campaign, the state commissioner for health and human services, Dr Joseph Ngbea, said the surgery was part of the morbidity and disability management programme of the group, Sight Savers, for the state.

Other General Hospitals designated to carry out the surgery include those in Aliade, Vandeikya, Sankera, Ugbokpo, Oju and Igumale.

Ngbea said, “The state government has put in place modalities for sustenance in clearing complications of long standing infections referred to as hydrocelectomy surgery to enable many people with such cases to benefit from the programme by creating a budget line for financing such health issue.”

Represented by the director of public health, Dr Terna Kur, the commissioner said government was impressed to partner with Sight Savers in its interventions on several health challenges.

The commissioner further encouraged other partners to emulate the supportive surgery of Sight Savers for the benefit of the people who could not afford the cost of treatment.

In a remark, the programme manager of Sight Savers Nigeria Country Office, Anita Gwom, said the supportive surgery was part of the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office funding under Ascend Project which is supporting the Benue State Neglected Tropical Diseases Programme.

She said already, the association had trained seven doctors who would be carrying out the surgeries in the designated General Hospitals that are serving as catchment areas to other local governments.

Also Speaking, the medical officer in charge of General Hospital Gboko, Dr Gagir Ityagher who led a team of surgeons for the exercise encouraged patients with similar cases to avail themselves of the rare opportunity, adding that 200 surgeries had been successfully carried out without complications and appealed to the organization to also extend supportive surgery to hernia.

Two of the beneficiaries who spoke to our correspondent including Nahanga Mbee and Aba Gyande expressed gratitude to the organization for sponsoring their operation.