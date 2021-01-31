By John Mkom |

Twenty five out of the twenty six passengers who were kidnapped along Wukari-Takum road in Taraba state have been rescued.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the passengers were rescued by a combined team of soldiers and police along Benue/Taraba boulder at about 3:pm on Saturday.

A relation to one of the victim, Tanimu Adi who spoke to our correspondent said all the rescued youths have been taken to Takum General Hospital for treatment.

Some of the kidnappers were said to be arrested during the rescue operation by the Army and police while the source claimed no ransom was paid for rescued passengers.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Taraba State Police Command, ASP. Reform Leha told Sunday LEADERSHIP that all the abducted passengers were rescued unharmed.

He said details about the rescue operation were still sketchy, he however promised to call soon for more facts about the incident.

“The rescue operation took several hours in a forest along the Taraba -Benue border” a security source revealed to Sunday LEADERSHIP.

“We thanked the Army, the police and all those that helped in rescuing the Youths including the media for reporting the incident” The chairman Takum local government council Hon. Shiban Tikari stated while he speake to our correspondent on phone.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported that the kidnappers had on Friday demanded a ransom of N52 million to be paid for the release of the passengers.