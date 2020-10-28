By Anthony Ada Abraham,

The city of Awka is about to witness yet another entertaining and historical event ‎as 25 contestants of Queen of South East Nigeria Pageant are set to battle it out on the stage of destiny on December 6, 2020 at the Prestigious Oma Event Center by Alex Ekwueme Square Awka, Anambra State.

The winners of the beauty pageant will get an opportunity to win An Official Car, all-expense Paid Trip endorsement deals and many more after going through the different stages in the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to pressmen in Awka, Anambra State, Emmanuel Anabueze noted that this years’ event will showcases the 25 Beautiful ladies competing in the 2020 Queen Of South East Nigeria beauty pageant as they compete for the coveted crown as well as the star prizes. It will interest you to know that this is a pageant that cut across the 5 states in the south east region of Nigeria which includes Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi and Imo State Respectively with the mandate to strengthen peace and unity and at same time destabilising discrimination amongst each other. Emmanuel Anabueze Director Queen of South East Nigeria Pageant Stated that the first task for the contestants was to create a signature Look. A look that describes their totality in a single Photo Click. The Contestants will also Undergo Several Days Of Intensive Online Voting Starting From 28th October to End 20th November 2020.

Nancy Ogbue “Actress” and your Favourite Tall Boyfriend SlymShady will be the hosts of the competition.

The Grand Finale Event will be held in Anambra State on the 6th December at the Prestigious Oma Event Center By Alex Ekwueme Square Awka With Lots of Great and Interesting Activities which has been lined up for the event.