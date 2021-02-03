By ABU NMODU |

Bandits yesterday sacked 10 villages in Kurebe, Gurmana, and Kwaki area of Shiroro local government area of Niger State killing 25 people and abducting 40.

LEADERSHIP findings revealed that the bandits attacked the said villages because they refused to attend a meeting where negotiation was opened between the bandits and community leaders on the amount to be paid to allow farmers in the area harvest crops from their farms without banditry attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that the well-planned attack started on Monday afternoon through to yesterday morning after the meeting between the other villages and the bandits took place Sunday afternoon.

Sources from the villages hinted that the bandits have their agents in the villages that go between community leaders and bandits to negotiate for peace on their communities.

It was further learnt that, apart from those killed and abducted another 30 others were seriously injured and were yet to get medical attention because of the hard to reach nature of the communities.

A resident of the area, Usman Kurebe who barely escaped the attack said, “The Bandits took 40 mostly women and children of the communities, they were comfortably carrying out the attack for hours.”

He said the bandits, numbering about 100, attacked villages in Kwaki and Kurebe/Kushaka wards.

Findings indicate that the bandits requested for N3 million each from the 25 communities in the area as the only condition to allow them harvest their farm produce and carry on with their normal farming business. However, while 15 communities complied, 10 others opted out of the negotiation meeting that took place at Buresindna village with the bandits’ agents.

The embattled chairman of Shiroro local government, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba, confirmed the attack but said he was not aware of the said meeting between the communities and the bandits.

He however said it would be a wrong thing for the communities to enter into negotiation with the bandits saying “the only solution which we suggested to the federal government is the establishment of a military base in Makatan junction, Lokope and Kaure communities where the bandits use as their entry route from Kaduna to Niger State.”