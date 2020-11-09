BY ZAKA KHALIQ, ANDREW OJIEZEL, Lagos; AND MICHAEL OCHE, Abuja

25 states of the federation are yet to remit the pension contributions of their respective workers under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), with most of them now battling to pay a backlog of pension arrears amounting to N400 billion.

While 17 of the affected states have enacted the pension law in their respective domains, eight states have proposed pension laws which are currently undergoing legislative process.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP findings revealed that due to the inability to contribute both the employees’ and employers’ remittances into the Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) of workers the 25

states are now in dire need of over N400billion to offset all pension arrears, insider sources revealed.

Averagely, each of the 25 States owes N16billion in arrears.

Investigations showed that some of the states already owe between 1 to 13 years’ arrears of pensions with no concrete plan to offset them.

A document sourced by our correspondent from the National Pension Commission (PenCom) listed the defaulting states as at December 31, 2019 to include Abia, Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Katsina, Kogi, Kwara and Nasarawa.

Others are Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Niger, Ogun, Rivers, Yobe and Zamfara States.

In the case of Niger State, investigations showed that it suspended implementation of the CPS in April 2015 but amended its pension law in 2017 to extend transition period/exempt some employees and recommence the CPS, while remittances of pension contributions were stopped.

It is, however, yet to resume remittances for employees remaining under the CPS.

Ogun State stopped remitting pension contributions and has accumulated huge arrears of unremitted pension contributions.

Rivers State extended the transition period after the law was re-enacted in 2019, even as pension contributions made under the repealed law are to be refunded to the employees.

However, the state is yet to commence remittance under the new law.

Zamfara State amended its law on CPS and adopted Contributory Defined Benefits Scheme (CDBS) in 2019 and since then, has not commenced deductions and remittance of contributions under the CDBS, at least, till December, 2019. However contributions made under the CPS are currently being refunded to employees.

Yobe has no law on Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) but operating the old Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) and no action towards adopting CPS.

Aside Yobe, Akwa-Ibom and Cross River States, pension laws are at the Bill stage and as a result no contribution can be made, while that Bauchi, Ebonyi, Katsina, Plateau and Kwara States are undergoing legislative process.

To this end, the affected states have contravened the Pension Reforms Act (PRA) 2014, which requires that employees should remit eight per cent of their monthly salaries as monthly pension contributions, while their employers add additional 10 per cent, thereby, making 18 per cent joint monthly pension contributions that are expected to be remitted into the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) of the workers, not later than a week after their salaries have been paid.

LEADERSHIP checks further revealed that the Pension Reforms Act (PRA) 2014, originally applied to any employee in public service of the federation, Federal Capital Territory, states, local governments and the private sector when it was in the bill stage, but was expunged before being passed into law, as governors mobilised representatives of their states in both chambers of the National Assembly to remove employees of states and local governments from the bill before it was passed into law.

To this end, it was learnt that states have no serious commitment

to the pension welfare of its workers.

The director-general, PenCom, Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar, had raised

concerns over the series of reports of non-remittance of monthly

pensions by some states and the inability of some state governments to join the new pension scheme.

She had urged the states that were yet to join the CPS to speed up the process of domesticating the PRA 2014 in their respective state laws for easy transition to the new scheme.

She said that the commission was aware that some employers, including states, having withdrawn the employees’ contribution from their respective salaries, fail to remit same into their RSAs, thereby shortchanging the workers.

The PenCom boss warned the defaulting employers to desist from the act and begin to remit their workers’ pensions as and when due.

Speaking on the development, the director, Centre for Pension Right Advocacy (CPRA), Mr Ivor Takor, has charged the unions in the public sector to rise to the plight of the state workers by compelling the defaulting state governments to remit the monthly pension contributions of their workers promptly.

While making a case for salary increment, he said that the pension and insurance packages of workers should also be paramount.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the president of National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Employees, (NUCFRLANMPE), Comrade Olatunji Babatunde Goke, described non-remittance of pension funds as crime against the rights and privileges of Nigerian workers in all sectors.

He noted that apart from how worrisome it is, whereby future plans of workers are being subjected, by some employers, to uncertainty, it is impacting negatively on the growth of the employees’ RSAs.

This, he added, contradicts the provisions of the PRA 2014 which state in Section 11 subsection 3(b) that “the employer shall not later than seven working days from the day the employee is paid his salary remit an amount comprising the employee’s contribution under paragraph (a) of this subsection and the employer’s contribution to the Pension Fund Custodian specified by the Pension Fund Administrator of the employee.”

According to Goke, any company management that refuses to remit the deducted funds to the right quarters should not be toyed with by the workers.

“Any employer that is trying to jeopardize the future of workers should be penalised. This is one of the things we are fighting against in our sector and we told all our members to monitor against any one that refuses to remit deducted funds from their monthly salary,” he stated.

Likewise, the general secretary of the Petroleum and Natural Gas

Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Lumumba Ighotemu Okugbawa, condemned such act as robbing the future plans of workers.

He said, “It is unfortunate, especially after these funds

have been deducted from salaries. The indigenous firms are

particularly guilty of this. The practice is condemnable and we do

condemn it as well.”

For his part, the chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ogun state, Olubumi Fajobi, decried the backlog of arrears of pension and long waits suffered by retirees under the CPS, saying, the state has almost N40 billion pension arrears of about 107 months.

“The waiting period is also of concern for those who are accessing it. We have people waiting for two, three years before they can access any fund from the CPS after retirement. This makes a whole nonsense of the scheme from the 2004 reform and also for 2014 laws,” he pointed out.

The president, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Bola Audu, said any state that was not ready for the CPS should not start it, and that, those who started should endeavour to run it properly and not frustrate retirees.

“Pension is something somebody has worked all his life for and

he intends to earn it when he is no longer able to work. So when you now play politics with those who are in pension, I don’t think it is a good idea at all,” he noted.

Pensioners To Discuss Improved Welfare At NEC Meeting

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) will on Wednesday hold its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in a bid to forge the way forward for welfare of pensioners post-COVID-19.

The NEC meeting with the Theme, “Pensioners welfare in post COVID-19 era”, will discuss issues of lingering Minimum pension for pensioners as well as seek strategies to tackle state governors owing pensioners backlog of pension.

The leadership of Nigeria Union of Pensioners had said pensioners were among the most affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they struggled to keep safe during the lockdown.

According to a statement signed by NUP General Secretary, Actor Zal, minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha are among top dignitaries expected to attend the NEC meeting.

Others are minister of Finance, directors-general (DG) of PenCOM and PTAD as well as DG of Income Salaries and Wages Commission.

LEADERSHIP recalls that NUP had urged the National Income, Salary and Wages Commission to send recommendations on the new review of pensions in line with the last consequential adjustment on salaries to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval.