BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

A 25-year-old woman, Fikayo Makinde has been arraigned before Osun State magistrates court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged N5.4 million fraud.

She however, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of fraud and illegal conversion of money levelled against her

ADVERTISEMENT

But the police prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Osanyintuyi told the court that the defendant committed the offence between March to July 2019 at Lagere, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi held that the defendant obtained a cash sum of N4,770,000 from one Oyetade James with pretence to use the money for business and refund it accordingly.

He added that the defendant converted the stated amount, property of Oyetade James to her own use.

Besides, the defendant also obtained another cash sum of N630,000 from one Funke Akingboye with pretence to use the money for business and refund but also converted it to her own use.

Osanyintuyi explained that the offence contravened sections 383 (2) (f), 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Babawale Omodogbe, applied for the bail of his client in most liberal terms with the pledge that Fikayo would stand her case and provide reliable sureties.

The Magistrate A. A. Adebayo granted the bail of the defendant in the sum of N1 million with one surety in like sum.

He added that the surety must swear an affidavit of means, reside within the court jurisdiction with proof of land ownership as he adjourned the case until March 3, 2021.