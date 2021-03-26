ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Lagos State Government has fulfilled its promise to Patrick Pascal who was a member of the Dream Team that won the Atlanta ’1996 Olympic gold medal.

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu surprised Pascal who was among the three home-based players of the Atlanta 1996 football gold medalist, by giving him a new three-bedroom apartment in the 360 units Prince Abiodun Ogunleye Housing Estate in Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos on Wednesday.

Recall that the then Head of state Late General. Sani Abacha gifted the Olympic gold medalist team N1m and bestowed the team with Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) honour, which the Lagos state government then led by Colonel Olagunsoye Oyinola also promised to do something meaningful to the team, which has now be fulfilled.

While accepting the apartment, elated Pascal, who is also the chairman of Bauchi State Football Association, thanked the governor and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, and said the kind gesture would go a long way to encourage sportsmen and women to give their best to the nation with the knowledge that their achievements will not go unrewarded.

“I want to thank the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for fulfilling the promise made by the government then in 1996. Indeed, this kind gesture would inspire young Nigerians that their labour for the country will not go unrewarded.

“I also what to thank the President of The Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) Amaju Melvin Pinnick, for making it possible for the promise to be fulfilled. Also, the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth & Social Development Mr. Agboola Dabiri, Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC). Mr. Olusola Aiyepeku, Chairman, Lagos State Football Association (FA), Seyi Akinwunmi, players and officials of the current Super Eagles Team for their support. May God reward you all” he said.