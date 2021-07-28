The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) Yakubu Pam, said that a total of 2,500 prospect pilgrims have registered to perform the 2020 exercise to Kingdom of Jordan.

The NCPC boss while speaking at the official flag-off ceremony of pilgrims comprises of Nasarawa, Ekiti, Benue, Kogi, Akwa-Ibom states respectively to Jordan at Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, Abuja yesterday said that’s about 267 were lifted as first batch from Jos Airport to the Holy Land while second batch with 307 pilgrimages are taking off from Abuja.

He assured them that the commission is leaving no stone unturned to ensure all pilgrimages return to the county back adding that during the skinning exercise all needed requirements were done.

“The commission has put every security measure on ground to check intending defaulters. During the screening, we were careful to dig information regarding every intending pilgrim and to the best of our ability, we shall have zero abscondment as we embark on this Jordan experience, God permitting.

“Pilgrimage is not a tourist attraction as many view it. Pilgrimage is a spiritual exercise. We believe those who are embarking on this year’s pilgrimage should know that we shall be engaged in praying not only for ourselves but for the nation he said.

On his part, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mohammed Bello has charged intending pilgrimages to Kingdom of Jordan not to return to Nigeria same but pray fervently for peace of the nation, co-existence, development for the betterment of all.

The minister who was represented by the Permanents Secretary of the ministry, Oluseade Adesola prayed for the pilgrimages and urged them to pray fervently for the peace of Nigeria and development for the interest and betterment of Nigerians.

Also speaking at the event, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapher admonished them to observed all the protocol of covid 19 in Holy Land because it’s still very real.

The SGF who was represented by Maurice mbaeri, Permanent Secretary on general services urged them to do away anything that will bring down the good image of Nigeria by obeying the rules of Jordan kingdom.