The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has revealed that existing statistics indicates that about 250,000 women are awaiting fistula repair in the country.

NEDC added that out of the number, about 3,000 are fortunate to be attended to annually, while 12,000 new cases develop every year with large number coming from the Northeast due to the insurgency and increased poverty which further hindered access to healthcare.

The chairman NEDC, Major General Paul Tarfa (rtd) made the disclosure yesterday during the flagging off ceremony of the free fistula repair campaign organised by the commission for 100 patients in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Gen Tarfa added that it is important that all efforts are made to bring succour to the women to enable them pick the pieces of their lives by offering them a new lease of life for meaningful existence within their respective communities.

Represented by a member of the board of directors of the commission, Asma’u Mohammed, the NEDC chairman said, “ It is my great pleasure to be part of the flagging off ceremony of the free fistula repair campaign of the NEDC which is aimed at offering free treatment to 100 fistula women awaiting surgery in Borno State.”

He expressed gratitude to the management of Borno State Specialist Hospital particularly, the resident fistula surgeons and nurses who promised to monitor the repaired women for 12 weeks to ensure their complete recuperation and attainment of final expected outcome for each patient.

In his remarks, the managing director NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, congratulated the 100 women who have gone through the process and wished the recuperating ones quick recovery.

He added that the NEDC would support the women with cash in addition to food items to augment their livelihood support, saying that the commission has high regards for women.

The wife of Borno State governor, Dr Falmata Zulum congratulated the 100 women who benefited from the free fistula repair and thanked the Northeast Development Commission for the gesture.