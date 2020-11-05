By Kingsley Opurum, Abuja

The tide of contest turned on incumbent Donald Trump who had earlier seemed poised to win a second term as Democratic candidate and former Vice President, Joe Biden, pulled a strategic comeback by clinching more battleground states in one of the toughest United States elections.

As of the time of filing this report, the former vice president maintained a steady climb towards the needed 270 electoral votes, after hitting 264 electoral votes, with his rival, Donald Trump of the Republican, securing just 214.

Biden was also flooring Trump in the contest for popular votes, scoring over 71million votes (50.3%) as against Trumps over 68million votes (48.1%).

Biden had secured major victories in six of the key states namely, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Yesterday’s win for Biden in the crucial battleground state of Michigan showed the former vice president has flipped another state won by President Donald Trump in 2016.

He also won Wisconsin, according to reports, and had slim leads in Nevada.

The Midwestern state of Michigan, which unexpectedly went to Trump by less than half a percentage point in 2016 in one of the stunning state defeats suffered by Hillary Clinton.

Biden said he was confident of winning the presidency once all votes are counted, saying he was leading Trump in the remaining swing states that will determine the election’s outcome.

“When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners,” Biden said, in his hometown of Wilmington. He stressed that “every vote must be counted,” contravening President Trump, whose campaign has asked a court to suspend the tabulation of votes in Michigan.”

Meanwhile, experts had warned for months that a result may not be known on election night, or even days after, as voters voted by mail in record numbers.

As of early yesterday morning, it was still too close to call in Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Maine, Georgia and the potentially critical state of Pennsylvania.

Trump won a close race in Florida, which was one of the states Biden had hoped to peel away from the President’s 2016 map and has a narrow edge in North Carolina.

Earlier, CNN had projected Biden would win Hawaii, Rhode Island, Minnesota, Virginia, California, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Delaware, Washington, DC, Maryland, Massachusetts and one of Nebraska’s five electoral votes. Nebraska awards two electoral votes to its statewide winner and divides three others over its three congressional districts.

It was also projected that Trump would win in Montana, Texas, Iowa, Idaho, Ohio, Mississippi, Wyoming, Missouri, Kansas, Utah, Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee and four of Nebraska’s five electoral votes.

There was however palpable tension yesterday over uncounted mailing votes, where more than 300,000 ballots in some states couldn’t be delivered.

The United States Postal Service blew a court-ordered deadline on Tuesday to sweep mail-processing facilities in more than a dozen states for missing election ballots that could number in the hundreds of thousands.

US District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington ordered the sweep on Tuesday morning after the Postal Service said its delivery performance had dropped over the past five days and could not say whether more than 300,000 ballots received in its facilities had been delivered.

The sweep was to happen in 12 postal districts, including battleground states Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

Sullivan gave the agency until 3:30 pm on Tuesday to finish the task.

The Postal Service said in its update to Sullivan at 4:30 p.m. that it was unable to conduct the sweep because it would have “significantly” disrupted its Election Day activities.

The window is closing fast. The deadline for mail-in ballots was at the close of polls on Tuesday night or had already passed in 29 states.

Reports of undelivered ballots cropped up over the weekend, including in Miami-Dade County, Florida. A sweep of the Princetown Post Office in Miami found 62 ballots.

Timely delivery of the ballots has been a concern and voting rights activists worry the loss of ballots, especially in battleground states, could alter the results of the presidential election.

The Postal Service has delivered more than 126 million ballots, including blank and completed ones, spokesman David Partenheimer wrote in an email to USA TODAY on Tuesday.

As of the time of filing this report, no candidate can credibly claim to have won yet, and both campaigns said that they had potential paths to victory.

Biden’s campaign said the race was “moving to a conclusion in our favour”.

Several key states were expected to finish counting by the end of yesterday but there are indications that the election may not be decided for days.

The Biden campaign said it expected to win because several states would be called for them yesterday or today, but the Trump campaign said it was confident that the maths was in its favour.

The US is on course for the highest electoral turnout in a century.

More than 100 million people cast their ballots in early voting before Election Day, and tens of millions more added their vote on Tuesday.

Trump who claimed to have won the election has vowed to launch a Supreme Court challenge over suspected electoral fraud.

He called the election a “fraud on the American public”, saying he won overall despite not all votes having been counted.

The president also said he wanted all vote counting to stop, saying he would go to the Supreme Court over certain ballots.

“Our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation. This is a very big moment; this is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop,” President Trump said.

He also claimed a victory of sorts, far before many states had finished counting their votes.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said.

Trump also praised the millions of American people who have voted for him, while vaguely accusing rivals of alienating his supporter base.

Speaking live from the Whitehouse shortly after 2amlocal time yesterday, President Trump said a “very sad group of people” were “trying to disenfranchise that group of people”.

The president did not specify which group he was referring to.

President Trump’s comments came during a tumultuous end to a nerve-wracking day.

Approximately two hours earlier, Democratic candidate Joe Biden spoke publicly, saying he too believed he was on track to win the election but noted it was “not his place” nor Donald Trump’s to call the winner of the election.

“Your patience is commendable. We knew this was going to go on, but who knew we were going to go into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer. I am here to tell you tonight that we believe we are on track to win this election,” Biden said.

The winner of the US election is determined through a system called the electoral college. Each of the 50 states, plus Washington DC, is given a number of electoral college votes, adding up to a total of 538 votes. More populous states get more electoral college votes than smaller ones.

A candidate needs to win 270 electoral college votes (50% plus one) to win the election.

In every state except two – Maine and Nebraska – the candidate that gets the most votes wins all of the state’s electoral college votes.

Due to these rules, a candidate can win the election without getting the most votes at the national level. This happened at the last election, in which Donald Trump won a majority of electoral college votes although more people voted for Hillary Clinton across the US.

3 Nigerians Elected Into US Congress

Meanwhile, three Nigerian-Americans, Esther Agbaje, Oye Owolewa and Nnamdi Chukwuocha, have won their electoral bids in the United States elections held on Tuesday.

Ms Agbaje, who contested to represent District 59B in the Minnesota House of Representatives on the platform of the Democratic Party, won with 17,396 votes.

The 35-year-old Harvard law graduate defeated Republican Alan

Shilepsky and Green Party candidate. Lisa Neal-Delgado, to represent downtown and north Minneapolis in the state House.

She is one of the nine Nigerian-Americans on the ballot in Tuesday’s election.

Born to Nigerian parents – an Episcopal priest and a librarian – Ms Agbaje became the first Nigerian-American to be elected to the Minnesota legislature.

With a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania, she had a stint in the US State Department, experience working with city government, and accolades at a prestigious law firm, her profile read.

In August, Ms Agbaje was one of four newcomers who defeated

established Democratic legislators in the primary – two in the state House and two in the Senate.

She is interested in prison reform, fighting racial discrepancies, housing among others.

She took to Twitter to announce her victory yesterday.

“I’m honored to have earned the support and trust of my neighbors to serve as their representative for #MN #HD59B. From North #MPLS to North Loop, Elliot Park to Bryn Mawr, I will work hard every day to represent this entire district with empathy, compassion and pride. #ThankYou”.

Another Nigerian Democrat, Oye Owolewa, was elected as a shadow member of the House of Representatives from the District of Columbia.

He polled 164,026 votes to defeat incumbent Joyce Robinson-Paul, who scored 18,600 votes, and Sohaer Syed with 15,372 votes.

Mr Owolewa, who has roots in Kwara and Oyo states, holds a PhD in Pharmacy from the Northeastern University, Boston.

In 2018, he was elected commissioner of his neighbourhood in SouthEast DC.

As an advocate for DC statehood, he launched TaxFreeDC as a movement to combat DC’s taxation without representation.

According to his website, TaxFreeDC declares that until DC statehood is achieved, DC’s tax revenue shall no longer go to the federal government.

“Oye believes our money belongs here for DC priorities instead of

going to a government that fails to recognise us,” it said.

He became the first Nigerian-American to occupy the seat.

As the results trickled yesterday morning, Owolewa shared the news of his victory on his social media.

Lastly, Nnamdi Chukwuocha won re-election as a member of Delaware House of Representatives from District 1.

As a Democrat without an opponent, he won 100 per cent of the votes with 7,640.

Mr Chukwuocha was elected to represent District 1 in the Delaware House of Representatives in 2018.

With a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in social work from Delaware State University, he has several years of experience in local politics in the state.

He once served on the Wilmington City Council as President Pro Tempore and Chair of the Education, Youth and Families Committee.

In 2019, he was a member of the Corrections Committee, the Education Committee, the Health & Human Development Committee, the Veterans Affairs Committee as a US Army veteran and Vice-Chair of the Transportation/Land Use and Infrastructure Committee.

Meanwhile, Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated Democrat Oye Owolewa on his victory as a shadow US Representative for Washington DC, describing his emergence as a pride to homeland Kwara and Nigeria.

“On behalf of the people and government of our state, I felicitate with Democrat Oye Owolewa, from homeland Omu-Aran (Kwara State), on his deserving victory at the poll. His victory is a reflection of his outstanding personality as a young man with a purpose. I also specially congratulate the Kwara State Association of North America (KSANG) family, especially Alhaji Lateef Amolegbe, for their unflinching support for candidate Owolewa,” the governor said in a statement.