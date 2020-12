BY YUSUF BABALOLA,Lagos

Maritime and corporate communication expert, Bolaji Akinola, has bagged a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Media and Communication from the Pan-Atlantic University, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

Dr. Bolaji Akinola is the CEO of Ships & Ports Limited. He also consults for leading maritime companies within and outside Nigeria in addition to being Co-founder/Director of the Maritime Microfinance Bank Limited, Apapa.

The PhD degree was conferred on Akinola by the PAU Pro-Chancellor

and Chairman of Governing Council, Mr. Henry Odein Ajumogobia, SAN, OFR and the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Juan Elegido.

“My commitment is to lifelong learning. Every day, we commit to learning, growing and developing ourselves so we can add value to our industry, country and the world.

“Expanding our knowledge comes down to diving deeper into our areas of expertise. One commits to learning more and more about one’s industry, and commits to sharpening timeless, applicable skills that help us move forward daily in life,” Akinola said.

Dr. Akinola’s PhD thesis titled Millennials, Digital Natives and the Future of Print Newspapers, was successfully defended before an online panel on October 29, 2020.

The thesis was supervised by Dr. Ikechukwu Obiaya. The examining panel was made up of Dr. Mike Okolo as Chairman, Prof. Akashoru, the external examiner; as well as Dr. Nelson Okorie and Dr. Kingsley Ukaoha, the internal examiners from the School of Media and Communication.

Dr. Bolaji Akinola also holds MBA (Lagos Business School), Masters in Transport Management (Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho, Oyo State) and PGD Journalism (Times Journalism Institute, Lagos). He served as the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Maritime Expo (NIMAREX) and also as the President, Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN) from 2011 to 2014.

A Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Shipping (NIS) and Fellow of the Certified Institute of Shipping of Nigeria (CISN), he has won several awards and accolades in the maritime sector.