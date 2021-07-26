Police Officers Wives’ Association (POWA) has hinted that 265 police officers have lost their lives since the counter-insurgency war began over 11 years in Borno State.

Wife of former SARS commander in the state and officer in charge of Crack, Barr Zara Yakubu, made the disclosure at the weekend in Maiduguri during the empowerment programme organised by the wife of the inspector-general of police (IGP), Hajiya Hajara Usman Alkali Baba for widows of 500 slain policemen and the less privileged women in the barracks community in Maiduguri.

She said the loss of the police personnel in the crisis had left the police community with a great number of orphans and widows.

Mrs Yakubu said, “It heartbreaking to note that 265 police officers have paid the supreme price in the counter-insurgency war here in Borno. They lost their lives while protecting the territorial integrity of our great country.

“Their families have been neglected and their children abandoned to their fate. They have been allowed to bear the burden of the sacrifices of their bread winners,” she said.

While commending the wife of the 21st indigenous IGP, she said, ”You are the first wife of the IGP ever to visit Borno to show love and concern to the police family. Indeed, you have demonstrated that you are truly a caring mother.”

In her remarks, Mrs Baba decried the targeted killings of policemen in some parts of Nigeria, saying that just like other lives, police lives matter.

Baba called on police officers’ wives to brace up and support their husbands with a view to achieving better results in policing the country.

She said the police are always the first port of call whenever there is a crime case, adding that no matter how rural a community is in Nigeria, one must find the police securing the area, hence she said police lives matter.

The POWA president stated that more than ever before, the wives of police officers must do their best to support their husbands in their various homes, stressing that their husbands need their encouragement at this trying moment of the force.

While presenting awards to two policewomen: CSP Hadiza Musa and SP Mary Stephen, for distinguishing themselves in their areas of assignment, the POWA president urged women to embrace small and medium scale businesses to augment the husbands’ incomes ds.