BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

The federal capital territory administration (FCTA) has called on developers in the nation’s capital to work towards reducing the number of abandoned buildings in the city centre, to avoid hoodlums and criminals from turning the buildings into hideouts.

Director, department of monitoring and inspection, Tpl. Olawale Labiyi, who made the call during an inspection of abandoned buildings in Abuja city centre yesterday, frowned at the number of abandoned buildings in the territory.

Labiyi advised developers to make proper costing and estimation of the buildings before commencement of development and to make research on litigation and illegal development to avoid abandoning the buildings halfway.

Represented by the head of city monitoring division of the department, Tpl. Obinna Nkwocha, the director also called on the residents of the territory to be vigilant and to report any suspicious movements around any abandoned building in their neighborhood.

He commended the various secretariats, departments and agencies of the administration for delivering effective services during the holiday period, noting that cleaning of major streets, maintenance of street lights, pruning of trees/grasses and other essential duties were carried out during the holiday period.