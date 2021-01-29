By John Mkom, Jalingo.

Kidnappers of 26 passengers who were traveling from Takum to Wukari on Wednesday have demanded for N52 Million ransom to secure the release of the victims.

A family source of one of the victims who spoke to LEADERSHIP on the condition of anonymity said the kidnappers used mobile phones of the victims to demand N2 million on each of the victim from their relatives.

“there there is reliable information that the kidnappers have moved the victims into a forest situated between Takum local government in Taraba and Katsina-Ala in Benue State”

LEADERSHIP reliably gathered that a group of youths have captured over thirty one persons within the Takum area in reaction to the kidnappers act.

“In revenge to the kidnapping of the twenty six victims, youths within Takum area on Thursday evening attacked some residents in and abducted thirty one persons, including women and children.

“They are hostage in an unknown hideout in Takum.

He said those who abducted thirty one also vowed to kill the all of them should anything happen to their kinsmen.

Taraba Police spokesman DSP David Misal confirmed that the kidnappers have communicated with relatives of the victims.

He appealed to Takum youths to exercise patience, promising the police was making concerted efforts to secure the release of the kidnapped victims.