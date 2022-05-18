No fewer than 27 persons have been confirmed dead in a road accident on the Abuja-Kaduna Highway, Kaduna State and a gas explosion which occurred in Kano, yesterday.

While the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) put the death toll from the road mishap at 18, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said nine victims lost their lives in the Kano incident.

There were however conflicting reports from NEMA and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on the casualty figure and nature of the incident.

For instance, while the police said four people died in a gas cylinder explosion which occurred on Aba Road in Sabon Gari area of Kano, NEMA said it recovered nine bodies from a collapsed building in the same area.

In the accident on Abuja-Kaduna Highway in the early hours of yesterday, an eyewitness said 18 persons including children were affected.

The eyewitness told LEADERSHIP that the 18-seater bus ran into a faulty BUA trailer parked on the road without caution signs.

He said the bus exploded with all the occupants burnt while the driver of the faulty trailer fled. He said the incident happened around 5 am in Katari village, a settlement on the Abuja-Kaduna Road.

Kaduna State corps commander of FRSC, Hafiz Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said all the occupants of the bus were burnt to ashes.

Kano Explosion: NEMA Recovers 9 Bodies From Collapsed Building

He said the bus ran into a stationary BUA Cement trailer on the road.

On its part, NEMA said it has so far recovered nine bodies from the rubble of a collapsed building beside a primary school on Aba Road in Sabon Gari area of Kano.

Its director general, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, disclosed this while coordinating the rescue operations at the site of the incident.

Mustapha, who had mobilised excavators for the rescue operations, stated that NEMA team would ensure complete removal of the rubbles to retrieve all trapped persons.

He also instructed the NEMA rescue team to remain at the site until the conclusion of the operation in partnership with security agencies and other response organisations.

A statement issued by the head of the press unit of the agency, Ezekiel Manzo, said NEMA was coordinating the rescue operations along with members of the Nigerian Red Cross, the military, the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well as the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Further details showed that explosion which occurred near a private secondary school, Winners’ School, destroyed a residential building and part of the school.

The explosion which occurred around 9:30 am destroyed parts of the house where the incident happened.

Meanwhile, the Kano State government has clarified that the explosion did not occur in a school.

The state commissioner for information, Mallam Muhammad Garba, said the incident occurred at an animal feed store opposite the school along Aba Road, Sabon Gari area of Fagge local government area.

He said while the cause of the explosion and the damage it had done is yet to be officially ascertained, investigation has since commenced to determine the cause, impact and measures to be taken.

Garba called on the people in the state particularly those living in the area where the incident occurred to remain calm while the government in collaboration with relevant agencies are working on the matter.